Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Retirement

This week, Julian Edelman announced that he’s retiring from the NFL in a heartfelt post on social media. Though he seems at peace with his career, one of his former teammates isn’t so sure that he’s done playing football.

During an interview with TMZ Sports on Monday night, Rob Gronkowski jokingly said there’s a 69 percent chance that Edelman will return to the NFL.

When asked a follow-up question about that percentage, Gronkowski said “He’ll be back.”

No, this doesn’t mean that Edelman will return to the gridiron this fall. It’s interesting though to see Gronkowski react this way to Edelman’s retirement.

Gronkowski’s teammate, Tom Brady, took a different approach to this situation. He posted a heartwarming message on Instagram for Edelman, writing “You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.”

While his “he’ll be back” comments will undoubtedly steal headlines, it’s worth noting that Gronkowski did congratulate Edelman for having such a successful career. He also discussed his former teammate’s chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I definitely think he has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer,” Gronkowski said. “He’s a beast. And the numbers just don’t show everything that he brings to the table. The attitude, the competitiveness that he has.”

Do you think Edelman will return to the NFL this fall?