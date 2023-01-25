Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense.

O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State.

That just so happens to have been Gronkowski's most productive season as a pro. The second-year tight end set career-highs in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,327) and receiving touchdowns (17).

O'Brien helped Gronkowski, and now Gronkowski thinks he'll have the same effect on a New England offense badly in need of a jump start.

"I love Bill O'Brien. I loved playing for him," Gronkowski said on the "Up and Adams Show" Wednesday. "I love the energy that he brings to the table. He has that niche to get you to go out and play your best football, to get you fired up and to want to go out on the field and get better every single day and make big plays.

"I believe that he's definitely going to restore the Patriot faithful on the offensive side of the ball and he's going to put his players in the best position to make plays."

O'Brien was an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach with the Patriots before taking over the role of quarterbacks coach in 2009. He held that job through the end of his first stint in New England, picking up OC duties in his final year.

After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, O'Brien will be counted on to revive a Patriots offense that cratered in 2022 without a true OC and experienced play caller.