Rob Gronkowski Reacts To The Tom Brady Speculation

Many current and former players have shared their thoughts on Tom Brady and what he might do in free agency. Rob Gronkowski is the latest to chime in on the conversation.

Gronkowski sat down with Stephen Brunt of Sportsnet to talk about several topics, including where Brady may play next season.

Although his playing career is over, Gronkowski still handles himself the “Patriot Way.” He didn’t give any hints as to where Brady will play in 2020.

“I mean, that’s a lot of speculation out there that I don’t even — I sometimes read it and I’m like, ‘Dang, this is crazy how much speculation goes out there,'” Gronkowski said. “I would say that’s probably all what it is, too. It’s just all speculation and all that type of stuff. He’s been with New England for 19 years now, so, who knows. It would be weird to a lot of people I would say.”

Bill Belichick would be proud of Gronkowski’s response.

You can check out the full interview featuring Gronkowski here:

Gronkowski remains close friends with Brady, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he knows where the future Hall of Famer could be heading this offseason.

The Chargers and Raiders are considered potential landing spots for Brady. However, the Patriots might just pull the trigger on another deal to keep the six-time champion in Foxborough.