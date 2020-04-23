Rob Gronkowski Releases A Message For Patriots Fans

Rob Gronkowski first said goodbye to the New England Patriots after claiming his third ring in Super Bowl LIII.

But now that he’s out of retirement and a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the longtime Patriots tight end wants to let the fanbase know that he still loves them. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gronkowski wrote a heartfelt message for the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

In his four paragraph post that included a photo of himself wearing his three rings, he praised the Patriots and said he’s looking forward to playing for the Buccaneers. As for the Patriots fans, he offered thanks for all of their love and support through the years.

“New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing,” Gronkowski wrote. “I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation”

From 2010 to 2018, Gronkowski made five Pro Bowls and was a four-time All-Pro. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2011 and was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2014.

The 79 touchdowns he caught in the 2010s were the most of any pass catcher for the entire decade.

But now he’s set to make one more go at ending his NFL career on a high note. With Tom Brady and that Bucs offense, it’s hard to bet against him getting it.