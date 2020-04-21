The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Wants To Play Again, But Not For The Patriots

rob gronkowski celebrates during the afc championshipKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly wants to return to the field – but not for the Patriots.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Gronk told New England he is interested in playing football again. However, he only wants to do so with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers fans will have to wait on rejoicing right away. New England still holds Gronkowski’s rights after his decision to retire from football following the 2018 season.

With that in mind, the Patriots would need to be willing to trade Gronk to the Buccaneers. Unless the Patriots agree to trade him, he’ll remain retired or return to the field in New England.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the final year on Gronk’s contract is worth $10 million.

Earlier this offseason, the Buccaneers reportedly placed former Alabama star tight end OJ Howard on the trade block. If Bill Belichick can land Howard in exchange for Gronk, that would be a huge win for the Patriots.

Gronk has reportedly been putting on weight in order to make a return to the football field in 2020.

Will the Patriots and Buccaneers pull off a major trade before the 2020 season kicks off?

