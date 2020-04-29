Tony Gonzalez On Rob Gronkowski’s Return: ‘It’s A Tell That He Didn’t Like It In New England’

Rob Gronkowski spent the 2019 NFL season working for FOX Sports, doing analysis work alongside another legendary tight end, Tony Gonzalez. After the fall, Gonzalez says he’s not surprised at all by Gronk’s comeback.

After being drafted out of Arizona, Gronk played for the Patriots from 2010-18. He won three Super Bowls with the team, and was a four-time First Team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. Some believe he’s the greatest tight end of all time, despite a relatively short career at this point.

Gonzalez is another person who could claim that title. He made 14 Pro Bowls and was a six-time First Team All-Pro, playing 10 years with the Kansas City Chiefs and five more with the Atlanta Falcons. He was remarkably productive and consistent throughout his entire career, only finishing below 800 yards three times in his career, two of which were his first two seasons.

Given his lengthy career, Gonzalez always believed Gronkowski could return. The Patriots great told him he was working out five times per week last year, and that his body felt very good. Gonzalez believed he would return to New England mid-way through last year, and when he didn’t, he thought it was pretty telling about how it is to play for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

.@TonyGonzalez88 isn't surprised about @RobGronkowski's return to the NFL "It’s more of a tell that he didn’t like it in New England." pic.twitter.com/k6mWpbYy6K — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 28, 2020

“When he came out, I was not surprised,” Gonzalez said on Tuesday’s episode of Speak For Yourself on FS1. “It’s more of a tell that he didn’t like it in New England. It’s not fun. He liked winning, but it’s just not fun. Now he gets to have fun and go out there and win, and they’re a championship caliber team now.”

Gonzalez is incredibly bullish on Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, and the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He believes the offense, which features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Gronk, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate as of now, gives Brady the best set of receivers he’s ever had.

.@TonyGonzalez88 doesn’t believe compromised offseason will hurt Tom Brady this season "This is the best receiving core Tom has ever had… He doesn’t even have to be that on target like he had to be with those little receivers he had in New England those last couple years." pic.twitter.com/DXfqZfx7ld — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 28, 2020

2007 Randy Moss may have something to say about that, but as a whole this is an incredibly talented group on paper. While the Patriots were great at finding useful and undervalued players at receiver, Brady has often had to do more with less. This year’s Bucs group could carry him a little bit, if need be.

[Speak For Yourself]