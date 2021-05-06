Just over a year ago, the football world learned that Tom Brady would be taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not long later, Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski announced his plans to come out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa. Things worked out pretty well for the pair, who won yet another Super Bowl.

Of course there is the other side of that equation: the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick and company struggled during the 2020 season and were forced to watch two of the team’s former stars win another ring.

Despite retiring from the Patriots just to play for the Buccaneers, Gronk said he and Belichick still have a great relationship.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“It’s always been a great relationship actually, and I’m super blessed just to have the nine years that I had their, big time,” Gronkowski said. “I learned so much throughout my time there. But I would say the relationship’s fine. I mean, I really haven’t talked to (Belichick) at all since I’ve been traded to the Tampa Bay Bucs, but if I see him, you know, in the streets, if I see him out at an event, a football event, wherever it is, a charity event, I have absolutely no problem with him.”

Gronk said he and Belichick fall right back into their old conversations about football – because Belichick always talks football.

“I feel like we would just, you know, kick it off like we normally would, any event, you know, talk some football real quick, because you know he’s got to always talk football, and just catch up quick. But I feel like there’ll be no problems at all and we’ll just kick it off like how we normally do.”

No hard feelings between these two.