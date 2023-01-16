Rob Gronkowski Would Be Shocked If Tom Brady Plays For 1 Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires this offseason, and the legendary quarterback is reportedly considering all options.

One option that his former teammate Rob Gronkowski doesn't expect Brady to pursue is a return to the New England Patriots, he told Travis and Jason Kelce on the "New Heights Show."

Gronkowski didn't completely rule out Brady going back to the Pats, but said his "analyzing skills" say it would be "a tough shot."

"I would 100 percent be surprised if he went back to New England," Gronkowski said. "It would be nuts. That would be a crazy story. I just don't really see that happening."

Brady played for the Patriots for two decades before becoming a free agent after the 2019 season.

Over the weekend, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport named four teams that would consider signing Brady this offseason: the Bucs, the 49ers, the Raiders and the Titans.

“He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that," Rapoport said. "Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time.

"The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions. The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels.”

For now, Brady is preparing to lead the Bucs against the Dallas Cowboys in tonight's NFC Wild Card Game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.