Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week.

Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III disagrees with that decision. In a response to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter quoting Belichick about Hoyer being the next man up, Griffin advocated for rookie Bailey Zappe to start instead.

"Team Zappe," he tweeted.

Zappe was the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2021, and the Patriots made the Western Kentucky star a fourth-round draft pick back in April.

Zappe did look impressive in limited action this preseason, but we're not surprised that Belichick isn't going with him as Jones' replacement. The Patriots are well-acquainted with Hoyer, and they trust him to do the job.

If he falters and the team keeps losing with Jones remaining sidelined, perhaps then Zappe will get an opportunity.