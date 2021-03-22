Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gets Brutally Honest About Free Agency

The New England Patriots were surprisingly among the biggest spenders in NFL free agency this offseason.

New England, typically somewhat quiet on the free agency market, was extremely loud this year. Bill Belichick’s team signed several notable players, hoping to re-tool a roster that missed out on the playoffs last year.

“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said in a statement. “Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft got brutally honest about free agency.

The team’s owner admitted that his franchise used to make fun of the teams that made the big offseason move headlines.

“Look, we’re not going to know till the fall – we always used to make fun of the people who won the headlines in March – but here I believe we really improved our team,” Kraft told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Patriots still have plenty of questions to answer – especially at the quarterback position – but they’ve done a good job of upgrading their roster so far.