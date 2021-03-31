Robert Kraft Gives Honest Assessment Of Patriots Drafting

The NFL draft has been a bit of a head-scratcher for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots over the past few years. And Patriots owner Robert Kraft wasn’t shy in his assessment of his team’s recent drafting struggles.

Speaking to the media this week, Kraft admitted that the team hasn’t done “the greatest job” over the past few years. But he was optimistic that the team will turn the corner in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years…” Kraft said. “I’ve seen a different approach this year.”

New England has made only five first-round picks since 2013, but the players they’ve taken have struggled to make an impact. Finding contributors in the middle and late rounds has been a major difficulty too.

Those flaws were magnified during their 2020 season, where they finished 7-9 with their worst record since 2000.

The Patriots now have the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, their highest selection since 2008. Their long term solution at quarterback is a mystery, and could conceivably be addressed in April.

Of course, there are other needs that the Patriots may want to address on offense too. Wide receiver has been an issue for years though they may have addressed it in part by bringing Nelson Agholor on board.

Robert Kraft clearly doesn’t want his Patriots’ drafting troubles to extend into 2021. We’ll see if Bill Belichick will justify Kraft’s faith in a few weeks.