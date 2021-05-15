For the first time since he left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium as a New England Patriots opponent.

Not long after the 2021 season kicks off, the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers travel up Foxborough for a Week 4 clash on Oct. 3. In what is one of the most anticipated matchups in regular season history, ticket prices are already well in excess of $1,000.

Before Brady makes his return to his former home, Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a few words for him. No, there’s no bad blood between the two.

Kraft made it clear he’s looking forward to seeing Brady again. Asked about facing Brady as an opponent Kraft gave the following comment to TMZ:

“Excited to have him,” Kraft told us Friday afternoon in Beverly Hills … “He’s a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him…We should have a fun night! But, I’m excited for Week 1 … and we play Miami.”

It would be tough for Kraft to feel anything but admiration for a quarterback who led the team to six Super Bowl titles.

As for the next quarterback who takes the field for the Patriots, Kraft is leaving that up to head coach Bill Belichick.

“We’re excited to have [Mac Jones] but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” Kraft said … adding, “I pay Bill Belichick a lot of money. He can decide that.”

Week 4 can’t come soon enough.