Robert Kraft Was Asked Who Patriots’ Starting QB Should Be

The New England Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, but it appears unlikely that Mac Jones will be the Week 1 starter.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Cam Newton is the team’s starting quarterback, though there will be competition.

“Mac was available at our pick, and he was a guy we spent a lot of time with. Felt like that was the best pick at that time for us,” Belichick said after the NFL Draft, via Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. “Look forward to working with him. He’s a smart kid. He’s been in a system that’s similar to ours. We’ve had a lot of good conversations with him. I think he’ll be able to process the offense. It’s obviously going to take a lot of time. See how it goes.

“Cam’s our quarterback. Whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, we’ll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he’s just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he’s very anxious to get going and get started on it.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was recently asked about the starting quarterback situation, as well. He had a good response.

“We’re excited to have [Mac Jones] but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” Kraft told TMZ Sports, adding: “I pay Bill Belichick a lot of money. He can decide that.”

That’s a pretty good answer from the Patriots owner.

New England opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Dolphins.