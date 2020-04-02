Robert Kraft Uses Patriots’ Team Jet For Incredible Act

The current COVID-19 crisis requires everyone to work together to limit the spread and “flatten the curve” of cases. One of the NFL’s most famous owners is doing his part. Robert Kraft used the New England Patriots team plane to fly N95 masks to the U.S. from China.

The masks are crucial pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health care workers dealing with the virus. Other masks can help prevent transmission, but N95 respirators are considered among the best in preventing the droplets that carry the virus from transmitting to wearers. Unfortunately, there’s a significant shortage of PPE in the country.

On Wednesday morning, according to The Wall Street Journal, the Patriots plane left Shenzhen, China carrying over a million N95 masks. The pickup came after Mass. governor Charlie Baker requested help from Jonathan Kraft, Robert’s son and the current Patriots president.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the plane transported as much as it could safely fit, around 1.2 million N95 masks. The Krafts also chipped in half of the price, about $2 million, to procure them. Baker thanked the family for their help on Twitter.

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

300,000 of the masks are being sent to New York, which has had by far the biggest outbreak in the United States so far. Kraft spoke about the effort, thanking Baker for his leadership during this situation. From ESPN:

“It is an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission,” Robert Kraft said in a statement. “We knew that purchasing greatly-needed N95 masks and providing the Patriots plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our courageous healthcare professionals. Multiple organizations across the public and private sectors, all of which were in lockstep with Governor Charlie Baker’s visionary leadership, worked together to execute this mission with the purpose of helping save lives. “I truly hope that in doing so, we can in some way inspire others to find creative ways to give more in support of our doctors, nurses and first responders. It’s nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us.”

This is a pretty fantastic effort by the Robert Kraft and his family, not only monetarily, which obviously they have in droves, but also resources. Few have the ability to make something like this happen.

It also outlines what an unfortunate situation this all is. The U.S. is dealing with a significant PPE shortage, which threatens our healthcare workers across the country.

Please continue social distancing, washing your hands, and stay safe everyone.