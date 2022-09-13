Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1.

Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. During one of those two snaps, he hauled in a 41-yard pass.

"It's my understanding, I was not told directly, but what I have gleaned: Robert Kraft noticed it, Robert Kraft made his opinion known, and going forward I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role," Curran said on WEEI Radio.

Bourne is reportedly in Matt Patricia's doghouse because he missed a meeting in the preseason.

Last season, Bourne had 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Considering the Patriots don't have many offensive weapons, they should start using Bourne more. He's a capable playmaker who can stretch the field.

The Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Kraft will most likely monitor Bourne's usage in that game.