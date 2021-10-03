Robert Kraft Reveals His ‘Hope’ For Tom Brady’s Future

In case you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is returning to Gillette Stadium today for a game against his former team, the New England Patriots. But while Brady left the team amicably, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared his hopes for Brady’s future.

Appearing on NFL Network, Kraft shared his hope (and belief) that Brady will return to the Patriots. He believes that Brady will retire as a member of his team.

“I’m always rooting for Tommy except when he’s playing us. In the end, I hope and believe he’ll come back here, we’ll give him his red jacket, just like we gave you, and he’ll retire a Patriot.”

Tom Brady’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs through the 2022 season. But with the way he’s playing, he can probably continue playing well-beyond then.

Granted, Brady can always sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire with them.

Tonight’s game between Kraft’s Patriots and Brady’s Bucs is arguably the most hyped regular season game of all-time. Even though the Bucs are expected to dominate the game, everyone wants to see how Brady, Kraft and Bill Belichick act when they see each other.

Brady brought the Patriots to the greatest of heights during his time in New England. 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC Championship wins and six Super Bowl titles are only a few of his incredible achievements.

It will be an emotional game. But not the last time Brady steps foot in the stadium if Robert Kraft gets his wish.