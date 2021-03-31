Robert Kraft Reveals If He Regrets Letting Tom Brady Leave

It had to be tough for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to watch his team miss the playoffs while Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in Tampa this year.

But, the longtime executive insists there are no hard feelings for how things ended for TB12 in New England. Kraft reiterated this point today.

In a media session with reporters, Kraft said that while he wishes Brady would have been a Patriot for life, he doesn’t regret allowing the legendary QB to leave the only organization he had ever known in the NFL.

Kraft added that he would have taken the same approach with any player who had achieved the unprecedented level of success Brady had with the Patriots.

Robert Kraft: No regrets on allowing Tom Brady the opportunity to test free agency. Would make the same deal with any player who plays 20 years for the franchise and helps deliver 6 Super Bowl championships. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 31, 2021

#Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl and any regret. "I would have loved for him to retire as a Patriot. Everyone knew that. After 20 years, I thought he was entitled to make a decision that was best for him. And we gave him the ability to do that." — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 31, 2021

Blessed with a stronger supporting cast of weapons than he had his last couple of seasons in New England, Brady turned back time and had a tremendous 2020 campaign, leading the Bucs to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

While Kraft may not regret letting Brady take his talents elsewhere, he also didn’t deny that the Patriots need to solidify their quarterback situation moving forward.

Cam Newton was brought back to be a steady, veteran presence, but many experts expect New England to add another QB, either in the draft or through trade.