Robert Kraft Shares Honest Thoughts On Tom Brady Winning In Tampa

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft endured a 7-9 season with his team as former star QB Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So how does he feel about seeing his longtime friend find success elsewhere?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Patriots owner expressed no ill-will towards the man who delivered him six Lombardi Trophies. Quite the opposite actually.

Kraft said he was “really happy” for Brady. He thanked Brady for his 20 “wonderful years” of service to the Patriots and said that if his team couldn’t win the Super Bowl, he’s glad that Brady did instead.

“Well, I was really happy for him,” Kraft said. “He’s a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do… If we’re not going to win, and someone’s got to do it, I’m happy for him. He deserves it.”

But Robert Kraft doesn’t seem interested in making a habit letting Tom Brady win Super Bowls instead of him.

The Patriots are coming off their first losing season since 2000. They haven’t endured back-to-back losing campaigns since the early-1990s. And Kraft doesn’t want to end that streak this year.

To that end, he’s let Bill Belichick spend upwards of $125 million in guarantees on player contracts this free agency.

They may not have Tom Brady, but the Patriots are doing everything they can to smooth the transition into their post-Brady era.