Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl Ring Charity Auction Has Crazy High Bid

In an effort to help all those affected by the current pandemic, Fanatics started the ALL IN Challenge which is setting out to be “the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.”

Actors, athletes and other influential figures around the world have done their part to help this cause. This includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is offering up his Super Bowl ring from the team’s 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kraft will fly in whoever wins the bid and hand them the ring from the team’s trophy room. All the money raised from this auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Fortunately for those in need, the current bid for Kraft’s championship ring is sitting at $900,000. It’s incredible when you consider the fact that bidding began at $75,000 on Fanatics.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring for All In Challenge:https://t.co/JaxCdR0aGt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2020

The auction for Kraft’s ring ends in just over nine days.

Even though Kraft will be giving away one of his most prized possessions, he still owns five more rings as the owner of the Patriots.

Besides, it’s not so much about auctioning off a nice item as it is about raising money for people who desperately need food during this incredibly tough time.

Kudos to Mr. Kraft for participating in the ALL IN Challenge.