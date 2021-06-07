Look: Robert Kraft Got A Surprise Birthday Present

Over the weekend, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday. He also received a surprise birthday gift some other high-profile friends.

In a video posted on Instagram by rapper Meek Mill, Kraft was seen receiving a bright blue Bentley from Sixers partner Michael Rubin. The Fanatics founder entered Kraft’s home and walked him out to where the new set of wheels was waiting so that he could take a closer look.

Still, the Patriots owner was stunned by the gift and asked Rubin “how the fudge” he was able to get his hands on the luxury car. Rubin calmly replied “we have resources” before sharing the other members of the star-studded group that chipped in to purchase the gift.

The Fanatics founder revealed that a group of celebrities helped finance the Bentley, including Meek Mill and Jay-Z. Clearly the car cost a pretty penny, so Rubin called upon the other stars to rally the funds.

Kraft and Rubin have known each other for quite some time and recently teamed up with Meek Mill and Jay-Z to found REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization, in 2019. The group has seemed to develop something of a friendship over the past few years.

Kraft certainly seemed to enjoyed his new set of wheels and will now get to cruise to around in style heading into the summer. Maybe we’ll even get a chance to see the Bentley at a Patriots game later this fall.

[TMZ]