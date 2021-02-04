Robert Kraft Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In The Super Bowl

Many New England Patriots fans will be rooting for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl on Sunday. So, too, will the team’s owner.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft developed a really close relationship with Brady over the years. Kraft was among the first people to know that Brady had decided to leave New England in free agency.

New England’s owner revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he will be rooting for Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” the Patriots owner said, per WBZ-TV. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications, and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.

“He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his time in New England. Now, he’s going for championship No. 7 in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will be televised on CBS.