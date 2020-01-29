The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Roger Goodell Addresses Antonio Brown’s NFL Future

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Every year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a press conference leading up to the Super Bowl. He usually faces questions about potential rule changes, but this time around he also dealt with questions about All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown.

Brown is being charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000. The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days of being released from jail.

When asked about the league’s investigation on Brown, Goodell made it clear that he wants to see where the former wide receiver is at mentally.

“The first thing for all of us is to think about the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio is going through,” Goodell said. “We want to help get him on the right track.”

Until the NFL actually completes its investigation, Brown will have to watch football from the sidelines. His latest off-field incident also plays a factor in all of this.

At this time it’s too tough to predict when Brown will return to the gridiron – if he ever does.

Earlier this afternoon, Brown shared his future plans on Instagram. He wants to play alongside Tom Brady for the 2020 season.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL handles Brown’s situation this offseason.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.