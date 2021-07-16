Schefter: N’Keal Harry Trade Request From Patriots Not ‘The Wisest Move’

Earlier this month, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry requested a trade. ESPN insider Adam Schefter isn’t so sure that was a smart move by the former first-round pick.

Schefter discussed Harry’s trade request during a recent podcast episode this week. He explained why Harry may have gone the wrong route with a public trade request.

“Now, again, this, I don’t know was the wisest move that N’Keal Harry could have made,” Schefter said, via CBS Boston. “If he wants a trade, it would be very simple for him to go into the office of head coach Bill Belichick and privately tell him that he thinks it’s in the best interest of everybody to move on.

“But he did it publicly. And my guess would be that if you want out of New England, the way to do that would not be through the media, that if you’re going to do it that way, you hurt your chances and put a bull’s-eye on yourself for the summer.”

Schefter believes Harry’s trade request could potentially backfire because it has put a target on his back for training camp.

“And so I don’t think N’Keal Harry is going to get traded any time soon. I do think he has basically invited more attention and scrutiny on himself. But I don’t think he’s done anything to further his cause of wanting out of New England.”

Even though Harry wants out of New England, the current expectation is that he will arrive on time for camp later this month.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to the hype thus far.

With camp on the horizon, New England will have an interesting decision to make on Harry. He’s set to earn $1.4 million this upcoming season