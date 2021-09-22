Sean Payton Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear

The New Orleans Saints were linked to Mac Jones before the NFL Draft. Afterwards, there was even a report that they tried to trade up to draft the Alabama star.

The Saints wound up standing pat, and the New England Patriots ended up selecting Jones with the 15th overall pick. He won the starting job in camp and has played solidly through two weeks.

Jones and the Pats will host the Saints in Week 3. Prior to the matchup, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton talked about Jones and his impression of the rookie thus far.

“I think positive, really positive. He was someone that we were really high on,” Jones said, via team-released transcript. “I think he processes information fast. At Alabama if you watch closely his tape, the ball comes out, decisions are made fast. I think he sees the field horizontally as well as vertically well. He has the arm to make the throws that you want. His decision-making and processing are where I felt were really strong suites with him and I think he’s handling it well. “It’s not easy to all of a sudden come in and start week one as a rookie, but he’s a smart player.”

In his first two NFL games, Mac Jones completed 51-of-69 passes (73.9%) for 467 yards and one touchdown. Most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Jones has not had to push the ball downfield much yet, but didn’t seem concerned about the lack of deep shots when he spoke with Merloni & Fauria on Monday.

“At the end of the day, it’s about moving the ball and taking what the defense gives you,” Jones said. “If they give you the deep shot, then take it. But if they give you the short, then take the short. It’s kind of what the defense is doing, really.”