Over the past two weeks, actually the last few YEARS, no team has spent more in free agency than the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick and company swung for the fences, signing several high-profile free agents. Owner Robert Kraft opened up his checkbook as the Patriots spent over $130 million in free agency.

Unfortunately, not everyone believes those moves will pay off. FS1 analyst Skip Bayless had a brutally honest message for Robert Kraft after the Patriots’ latest moves.

“I have just one response to (Patriots owner) Mr. (Robert) Kraft: Welcome to life without Tom Brady,” Bayless said on Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1. “I’m sorry, I don’t care how you want to spin this, Tom Brady left this organization in shambles. They are flailing. They are desperate.”

Here are his full comments.

“Tom Brady made Mr. Kraft look like the greatest owner in the history of sports, and there’s a lot of quality and a lot to respect in that man, no doubt about that,” Bayless continued. “But he got a lot of credit for just standing in the background and being there when necessary and just staying out of the way.”

Bayless wasn’t done with the Patriots either. He had a few words for arguably the best head coach in NFL history as well.

“And Bill Belichick got a lot of credit for being a genius head coach — when I’ll give you ‘genius defensive coordinator,’” Bayless said. “Or at least an all-time great one. But when it comes to team building, this looks all-time desperate to me. This looks like splash and cash the way nobody did in this whole free agency period.”

We’ll find out in a few months if the Patriots made the right moves in free agency.