Skip Bayless Has Honest Admission On Mac Jones, Tom Brady Comparisons

There were times during the 2021 season that Mac Jones showed flashes of brilliance and drew comparisons to Tom Brady. Those comparisons came to an abrupt halt on Saturday night.

Jones and the Patriots were boatraced by the Bills in Buffalo on Saturday. The Bills poured 47 on Bill Belichick’s defense while Jones and the Pats offense mustered just 17 points on the scoreboard.

It was unfair to begin with to compare Jones to Brady. No one will ever measure up to that sort of comparison.

Skip Bayless took to Twitter on Saturday night to put an end to the Jones, Brady comparisons.

“Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I’m in Los Angeles,” Bayless said on Twitter. Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I'm in Los Angeles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

All things considered, Mac Jones worked wonders with the hand he was dealt. The Patriots weren’t supposed to be a playoff team this season, either.

The good news is the Patriots have plenty to build upon with Jones under center. The bad news is the defense needs a complete overhaul.

At least we won’t have to hear about the Jones, Brady comparisons anymore.