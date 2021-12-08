Skip Bayless Says He’s Not Buying Bill Belichick Narrative

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put together one of the most unique gameplans in the last 50 years on Monday for an AFC East game against the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones threw the ball just three times, but the Patriots were able to come out on top in a windy Buffalo, 14-10.

Belichick was hailed as genius after the game and many around the NFL mentioned his name in conjunction with the league’s Coach of the Year award. However, Skip Bayless isn’t ready to buy into that narrative.

The Fox Sports host questioned those that would crown Belichick as the best coach in the league this year after Monday’s game. He explained that he wasn’t interested in hearing that narrative because the outcome of Patriots-Bills just as easily could’ve gone the other way if Josh Allen had made a play on Buffalo’s final drive.

“If (Josh Allen) makes one throw, just one play in that game, Coach Belichick, the ‘mad genius,’ looks foolish. He looks silly,” Bayless said on “Undisputed” Wednesday. “The whole narrative would have flipped on its head, and all you would’ve heard yesterday was ‘How can Belichick go in there and be so outrageous as to think he could just throw three passes and score 14 points and win at Buffalo against Josh Allen?’

“If they lost 17-14, you would’ve heard people screaming to high heaven, ‘How could Belichick dare to go in there and only let Mac Jones, as well as he’s played as a rookie starter, how could he not let him throw the football?’ They were gonna need at least 21 points to win that game.”

Bayless hasn’t been a big fan of the Patriots this season, but he makes a partially valid point with his argument. The only issue with his logic if that the “Belichick for Coach of the Year” talk has been building for a few weeks.

With a rookie quarterback, the Patriots head coach has led his team to an AFC-best 9-4 record. Belichick spent more money than he ever had in the offseason on free agents and has seen players like Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry come in and make an impact right away. He also selected Jones all the way down at No. 15 and added other first-year contributors throughout the 2021 draft.

Belichick will still have to close the season strong if he wants to lay claim to his fourth Coach of the Year award. He and the Patriots will take this next weekend for off before returning to action against the Colts on Dec. 18.