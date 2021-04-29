Skip Bayless Shares His ‘Gut’ Feeling On The Patriots

It’s been a long time since the New England Patriots had uncertainty at the quarterback position and a high-enough draft pick to address it. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Skip Bayless has a “gut feeling” on how the Patriots will address their signal caller.

Prior to Thursday’s edition of FS1’s Undisputed, Bayless asserted that San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo “will soon be a Patriot again”. Bayless has been predicting a Garoppolo trade for a while. But Garoppolo has recently been linked to a trade out of San Francisco.

Of course, Garoppolo has a history with the Patriots. He was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2014 NFL Draft, but after four years as Tom Brady’s understudy, the Patriots chose to stick with Brady for a few more years and traded Garoppolo instead.

Garoppolo wound up with the 49ers, who he led to the Super Bowl in 2019. But outside of that season, injuries have limited him to just 15 games.

My gut is Jimmy G will soon be a Patriot again. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2021

Last year the Patriots decided to roll with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback and got underwhelming results. New England went 7-9 that year – their first losing season since 2000 – and got the No. 15 pick in the draft.

But with the way this draft is looking, the 15th pick won’t be good enough to land one of the elite QB prospects.

Maybe Bill Belichick doesn’t need an elite prospect though. Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo – if he can just stay healthy – is all Belichick needs to bring the Patriots back to the level they had with Brady.

One way or another, we’ll find out in the hours to come.