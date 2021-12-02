Skip Bayless Is ‘Stunned’ By Mac Jones’ Latest Move

Earlier this week, the Boston Globe reported that New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones applied for a trademark for “MJ10” so he can potentially sell clothing, footwear and other apparel under that brand.

Doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, considering plenty of other athlete have made similar moves. However, FS1’s Skip Bayless is unhappy–or at least pretending to be unhappy–with Jones’ decision.

Bayless went into detail about his opposition to Jones’ branding on Undisputed earlier today.

“The audacity of what Mac Jones just did in the middle of his rookie campaign in New England is just stunning to me,” Bayless said. “That he has now exposed himself as not that quiet, humble kid from Alabama by Jacksonville. No, he’s Baker Mayfield. He might be beyond Baker Mayfield, right? Here we are. That’s who he is.”

The hot-take artist went on to express his disapproval with Jones using the initials “MJ” because he’s not Michael Jordan, and also called out the first-year signal caller for “MJ10” being too close to “TB12,” Tom Brady’s brand.

"The audacity of what Mac Jones just did in the middle of his rookie campaign in New England is just stunning to me." — @RealSkipBayless on Mac trademarking "MJ10" nickname pic.twitter.com/5F7ivy4O9p — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 2, 2021

No way Skip actually cares about this, right? Sure he loves Jordan and Brady but this just seems like a made-for-TV rant.

Authentic or not, Bayless’ opinion probably won’t have any impact on Jones or the future of his brand.