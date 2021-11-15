Stephen A. Smith Names AFC’s Most ‘Dangerous’ Team

At 8-2, the Tennessee Titans have the AFC’s best record and are tied for the best in the entire league. But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that another team is the “most dangerous” in the AFC.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. told counterpart Dan Orlovsky that the New England Patriots are the most dangerous team in the conference. He asserted that between the team’s defense (second in points allowed), the coaching and the lack of proven postseason stars in the conference, the Patriots might be able to make some noise.

“I definitely think they’re the most dangerous team because I’m looking at their defense. They’re very opportunistic, they’re very experienced. And, here’s the thing: Everyone knows this; we don’t say it enough. You can’t be anything less than an elite quarterback and think you’re gonna beat Bill Belichick — just not gonna happen. He exposes average quarterbacks…” Stephen A. said, via NESN.com.

“There is no one in the AFC outside of Patrick Mahomes you can definitely say is that dude in the postseason. And, oh by the way, when Patrick Mahomes shows up against New England, he usually struggles against them more than he struggles against anybody else… I’m just saying, I can’t ignore what I’m seeing from New England right now,” he concluded.

I believe the Patriots are the most dangerous team in the AFC. pic.twitter.com/UaL57oOzNU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 15, 2021

There’s no denying that the New England Patriots are one of the NFL’s hottest teams right now.

Winners of their last four, the Patriots have allowed just 50 points during their current winning streak. They’ve outscored those opponents by 100 points in that span.

Mac Jones is looking more and more like he’s Rookie of the Year material, even if he isn’t a lock for the Pro Bowl.

The Patriots have always been dangerous in the second half of the season. And with the way they’re playing, they could be dangerous in the playoffs again too.