Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To Cam Newton’s Decision Is Going Viral

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had quite the reaction to Cam Newton’s free agency decision on Sunday evening.

Newton, 31, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. It’s reportedly worth up to $7.5 million. The former MVP quarterback will get a chance to win the starting job and prove himself before hitting free agency again in 2021.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font on Instagram. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

It’s safe to say that Stephen A. Smith is pretty excited over the move, too. The ESPN personality reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Oh my goodness, I like it. I like it,” Smith said. “Can New England win the Super Bowl again? Can they do it again? I don’t know Patrick Mahomes, I don’t know Deshaun Watson, I don’t know Lamar Jackson. I don’t know. But I love it. Cam, I hear you bro.”

OK Cam Newton!!!! pic.twitter.com/f02CbLuTPp — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2020

Newton signing with the Patriots isn’t very surprising. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback had been linked to New England throughout free agency.

And Bill Belichick has raved about the quarterback in the past.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Newton still has major health questions, but if he’s 100 percent – or close to it – the Patriots should be dangerous in 2020.