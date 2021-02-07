Carson Wentz appears to be the next quarterback on deck to be traded, as the Eagles hope to deal their once franchise quarterback in the coming days. All that’s left is to see where the 2017 Pro Bowler ends up.

Although the Bears and the Colts seem to be the frontrunners for the 28-year-old, Stephen A. Smith suggested that a dark-horse team take a look at the Eagles’ asking price this upcoming week.

The ESPN analyst pleaded with the New England Patriots to seriously consider bringing Wentz on board. After inconsistent play from Cam Newton in 2020, Smith knows that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels need to address the position immediately.

“Bill Belichick could use a quarterback. Bill Belichick knows how to coach,” Smith said earlier this week, per WEEI. “If the New England Patriots had an opportunity to get their hands on Carson Wentz, I think it’s something that they should consider. Because I believe that Bill Belichick and [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels would know what to do with someone like that.”

If the Carson Wentz sweepstakes open up, Stephen A. Smith believes the quarterback-needy Patriots should be involved:https://t.co/XUcJsvb1F6 — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2021

Wentz will still command a decent price, despite his lackluster 2020 season. The former No. 2 overall pick has shown flashes of promising play over the course of his five-year career, but with a hefty contract and lengthy injury history, the Patriots may deem him too risky.

However, New England can’t go into 2021 with their current quarterback situation.

With Newton at the helm, the Patriots ranked 30th in the league in passing offense. The 2015 league MVP seems to be a shred of his former self and not a long term answer for Belichick in New England. The organization doesn’t seem confident in Jarrett Stidham, meaning that the best option could be to wait and draft a rookie quarterback from the star-studded 2021 class.

Or as Smith suggests, Belichick, McDaniels and the Patriots could take on a project in Wentz. At this point, a deal between the two seems unlikely, but given what’s already happened this offseason, all bets are off.