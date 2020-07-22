Stephon Gilmore Has 1 Main Piece Of Advice For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots made a massive change at quarterback this offseason, replacing Tom Brady with Cam Newton. Since the offseason training program has been shortened because of COVID-19, the former MVP will have to quickly adjust to his new setting in Foxborough.

Newton missed nearly the entire 2019 season due to a foot injury. His inability to stay healthy over the past few years is why he remained on the open market for so many months. It’s also why he received just a one-year deal from the Patriots.

When healthy, Newton is a game-changer at quarterback. That being said, he’ll have to accept that playing for the Patriots is very different from playing for the Panthers.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently offered his best advice to Newton. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year wants Newton to understand that every player is treated the same in New England.

Here’s what Gilmore said on the Bakari Sellers Podcast:

“There’s one thing I know about playing in New England. You have to be mentally strong… You have to be very hungry,” Gilmore said. “Everyone gets treated the same there. It’s no superstars, no nothing. So, if something don’t go right, someone’s gonna get on you, and we’re gonna correct it. So, no egos. It’s a team. The one common goal is to win and I feel like the Patriots [do] that well.”

If the Patriots gave any of their players preferential treatment, we would have saw it with Brady. And yet, the coaching staff treated him just like they treated the other 52 players on the roster.

Carolina knew that Newton was the face of its franchise for several years. Even if he didn’t play up to his standards, the Panthers gave him a pass because of his resume.

That probably won’t be the case this upcoming season. Newton will have to show that he’s healthy and can revert to his MVP form in order to stick around in New England.