Stephon Gilmore Comments On Patriots Signing Cam Newton

Stephon Gilmore will get to face Cam Newton in practice every day with the New England Patriots. It’s clear, however, that the two-time All-Pro cornerback is happy he doesn’t have to go up against the former league MVP on game day.

Gilmore spoke about the Patriots’ signing of Newton during a recent conversation with The Ringer’s Bakari Sellers. To put it simply, he’s a fan.

“It was a great signing,” Gilmore told Sellers. “I think Cam’s very hungry. I’ve always been a Cam fan. I think he’s hard to prepare against and he has a great opportunity to compete for a starting job. I’m looking forward to seeing him on our team.”

Sellers asked Gilmore if there are any quarterbacks in the league whose skill set can approximate what Newton brings to the table.

“I don’t think as big as him, as strong. I just think he’s his own unique player,” Gilmore said. “He obviously can run the ball. He can throw it. Anytime you can do both of those things, it’s hard to get ready for certain things.”

Of course, the reason New England was able to get Newton for insanely cheap this summer is because of his injury history, not his skills. When Newton was healthy in 2018, he played at the highest-level we’ve seen from him outside of his MVP campaign.

However, foot and shoulder ailments limited the former No. 1 overall pick to only two games in 2019.