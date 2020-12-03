Who’s The NFL’s Best WR? Stephon Gilmore Mentions 1 Name

Star defensive back Stephon Gilmore has faced all the best wide receivers in the NFL over the years. But one receiver in particular stands out among the rest.

Gilmore joined Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub for an interview this week. During the interview, he revealed who he believes is the best wide receiver in the NFL. His answer? Davante Adams.

“I kind of look at it all as far as route-running and quick-twitch speed and I think it’s the guy from Green Bay,” Gilmore said. “He can run his route. He has good speed. He can play in the slot. Yes, Davante Adams.”

It’s tough to disagree here. There’s plenty of other options, including Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. But Adams is having an insane year and has developed an unstoppable connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

When asked who the best receiver in the NFL is, Stephon Gilmore told us it's not an easy question to answer but he did mention one guy….Davante Adams.

Luckily, Stephon Gilmore doesn’t have to worry about Davante Adams this season. The Patriots’ remaining schedule doesn’t include a game versus Green Bay.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are one of the hottest teams in the NFL having won three of their last four games. Bill Belichick is starting to work his magic, but is it too late? New England is currently third in the AFC East, behind the 8-3 Bills and 7-4 Dolphins.

The Patriots can’t afford a loss the rest of the season. Their remaining games are against the Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, Bills and Jets.