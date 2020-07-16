Stephon Gilmore Has 1 Problem With His Madden Rating

Coming off a career-year in New England, Stephon Gilmore is the top-rated cornerback in Madden NFL 21.

But despite his high 99 overall rating, Gilmore is a little bit disappointed in how one thing turned out. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he jokingly expressed disappointment that he was only given a 92 rating for speed.

“A 92 in speed?” Gilmore said. “Lol I need to start turning the jets on after a pick.”

Gilmore certainly wasn’t lacking for opportunities to take one to the house in 2019. He recorded a league-leading and career-high six interceptions, bringing two back for touchdowns. His two pick sixes both went for over 50 yards, but his other four went for a total of eight yards.

But Gilmore still boasts some of the best tracking skills in the NFL. He recorded 20 defended passes in 2019, tying his career-high and leading the league.

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft got off to a slow start to his NFL career in Buffalo. But since signing with the Patriots in 2017, he has flourished into one of the best corners the league has seen in years. And he’s been no small part of New England’s continued defensive success.

As far as his Madden NFL rating goes, we don’t know how the EA analysts quantify things like speed. But it should be enough that he’s among the elite in all other categories.