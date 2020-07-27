Stephon Gilmore Names 2 NFL Wide Receivers With Elite ‘Releases’

Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore knows a thing or two about matching up against some of the NFL’s top receivers.

The NFL’s No. 1 receiver debate has been a hot topic in the sports community these past 24 hours. Keenan Allen called out Chris Goodwin, Mike Evans and Tyreke Hill in a tweet on Monday. Allen fell to No. 77 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players ranking ahead of the 2020 season, his ranking behind Goodwin, Evans and Hill.

Meanwhile, a recent anonymous poll ranked Julio Jones the No. 1 receiver in the NFL right now. Apparently, the results weren’t all that close either. Of course, there could be an argument made for Michael Thomas.

Stephon Gilmore has weighed in on the recent WR debates. The Patriots star CB says Keenan Allen and Davante Adams are the two best route-runners in the NFL at the moment.

“I would say he [Allen] has the top two releases in the game right now,” Gilmore said. “Him and Davante Adams. They really run routes.”

Stephon Gilmore is the right player to listen to here. When the best cornerback in the game compliments a receiver, you knows it’s worth paying attention to.

Keenan Allen and Davante Adams definitely don’t receive the respect they deserve. Allen plays for a Chargers team that hasn’t made much noise lately. Not to mention, the Chargers fan base is small compared to other NFL teams.

Allen can silence his doubters this season if he’s able to lead the Chargers to a surprise playoff appearance out of the AFC West.