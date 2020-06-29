Stephon Gilmore’s Reaction To Cam Newton Signing Is Going Viral

New England Patriots star defensive back Stephon Gilmore has reacted to the team’s decision to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, 31, had been a free agent since mid-March. The Carolina Panthers released the former MVP quarterback and signed Teddy Bridgewater to replace him.

The former Auburn Tigers star has been without a team for three-plus months, but that changed on Sunday evening.

Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million in New England. He’s expected to compete for the starting job, along with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham.

Gilmore, one of the top defenders in the NFL, appears to be excited with the news. His reaction to the signing is going viral on Twitter.

Gilmore, a two-time first-team All-Pro cornerback, certainly knows a thing or two about good (and bad) quarterback play. And he appears to be excited about this move.

You can still count on Stidham to compete for the job, though.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said Stidham has been impressive.

“Very impressed,” Burkhead said about Stidham. “Last year even though he didn’t step on the field that much, just seeing his improvement every day on the practice field, in meetings. He’s a very humble guy and he came in eager to work right away and picked it up so quickly. I think that is what struck me, how quickly he picked up the offense from the get-go. He’s out there making calls, making adjustments in audibles like he has been in this system for a while. I’m excited for him. Excited for his opportunity. Whoever is at quarterback — whether it’s him, Hoy (Brian Hoyer), whoever — just ready to follow them.”

New England will now roll with Newton, Stidham and Brian Hoyer at the QB position heading into training camp.