Stephon Gilmore Reacts To Getting Traded By The Patriots

Stephon Gilmore’s tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end on Wednesday, as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Gilmore had plenty of individual and team success during his run with the Patriots. In 2019, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Before the veteran cornerback officially turned the page on this chapter of his career, he put together a heartfelt letter for the Patriots’ coaches, fans and ownership group.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fanbase,” Gilmore wrote. “We’ve enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.

“To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization, thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be a part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten.”

Just by reading that letter, it’s clear Gilmore has a lot of respect for the Patriots organization.

Gilmore could make his return to the field as early as Week 7. That’s because the NFL rules require players who start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to miss the first six weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see how Gilmore performs in Carolina, as Matt Rhule’s squad is in need of some help at the cornerback position.