Stephon Gilmore Reacts To His Positive COVID-19 Test

For the second time in less than a week, the Patriots announced that one of its star players tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, news broke that Stephon Gilmore will be out for the foreseeable future because of the virus.

Gilmore’s positive test led to many fans putting the NFL on blast since he played in Monday’s game between the Chiefs and Patriots.

While it’s unknown at this moment if this positive test will lead to an outbreak in New England, it sounds like Gilmore is in good spirits.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing about my positive COVID-19 test,” Gilmore said in a statement. “Your messages aren’t unseen and are greatly appreciated. I’m currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes. I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God. I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.”

As for his return, Gilmore said “The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity.”

Not having Gilmore this weekend against the Broncos is a tough loss for the Patriots. He’s such an aggressive cornerback that can literally shut down one side of the field when he’s on his game.

Gilmore will need to test negative for COVID-19 twice with his test results at least 24 hours apart in order to be reinstated.