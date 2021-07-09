Patriots Star Stephon Gilmore Responds To Latest Trade Rumors

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been involved in several rumors over the past few weeks. On Friday, the former Defensive Player of the Year broke his silence.

During a recent phone call with NFL insider Josina Anderson, Gilmore explained that he’s not trying to push for a trade. He simply wants the Patriots to pay him what he believes he’s worth.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore told Anderson. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Gilmore’s trade market isn’t very strong. That makes sense since neither Gilmore nor the Patriots are interested in moving on.

I just got off the phone with #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. On his contract situation: "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they're worth. That’s just how it is." He told me he's not looking to push for a trade adding…[Cont] 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

As for when a deal may get done, Gilmore is hopeful that it’ll happen soon.

“Hopefully, we can find some common ground and get it situated,” Gilmore said. “I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play. Right now, I’m just trying to focus on myself and make sure I’m good mentally and physically.”

Gilmore also provided an update on his health since he had surgery in the offseason. Fortunately for the Patriots, their All-Pro cornerback is feeling great.

“I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt since the surgery. I’ve been running a lot, building full speed.”

[Cont] S.Gilmore (quad) to me on how he’s doing since offseason surgery: “I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt since the surgery. I’ve been running a lot, building full speed..” On if he’ll be ready 100% for camp: “We’ll see; if I need to be. But I also don’t want to push it.” 3/3 https://t.co/ShmE8eYHCr — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

With training camp just a few weeks away, it might be time for the Patriots to ramp up their negotiations with Gilmore.

Gilmore’s base salary for the 2021 season is currently set at $7 million.