Stephon Gilmore Reveals Patriots’ Mindset For Sunday’s Game vs. Bills

It’s been a weird season in Foxborough. Tom Brady doesn’t have the arsenal of offensive weapons he usually has. Brady himself isn’t as healthy as he typically is. But perhaps the strangest aspect of the 2019 season is the current AFC East Division standings.

There’s still a chance the Buffalo Bills jump Brady and the Patriots in the division. New England is currently 11-3 while Buffalo stands 10-4.

That makes Saturday’s AFC East Division battle more crucial than ever. Patriots’ star CB Stephon Gilmore is ready to play this game like it’s the last of the season.

In fact, the Patriots are “treating Saturday’s matchup against the Bills like a playoff game,” according to Mike Reiss.

The Patriots will practice inside Gillette Stadium today. It has been rare for them to do so this season. CB Stephon Gilmore has said the team is treating Saturday's matchup against the Bills like a playoff game. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2019

There’s certainly no shortage of motivation heading into Saturday’s contest. The Patriots know what’s at stake, as so do the Bills.

In the two team’s first meeting this season in Week 4, New England went on the road to beat Buffalo 16-10 in a sloppy game. Saturday’s matchup is expected to be another defensive slug-fest.

A Patriots’ victory would mean the AFC East Division is no longer up for grabs. Perhaps more importantly, New England is also fighting for a first round bye in the AFC Playoffs.

There’s plenty on the line for the victor on Saturday. Patriots-Bills kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday at Gillette Stadium.