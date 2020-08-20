Stephon Gilmore Sends A Message To The Buffalo Bills

Stephon Gilmore locked up opposing wide receivers in the AFC East en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year. This upcoming season could be a bit more challenging since the Buffalo Bills beefed up their receiving corps.

Buffalo made a huge splash this offseason, acquiring Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade. Last season, the talented wideout had 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, a video of Diggs running routes for the Bills went viral on Twitter. It appears Gilmore is going to use that video as film for this year’s matchup against Diggs.

Gilmore posted the following message for Diggs on Twitter: “Thanks for showing me the routes teams work on lol.”

Thanks for showing me the routes teams work on lol https://t.co/TtmgH1bryS — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 20, 2020

This type of message from Gilmore will certainly make Bill Belichick smile. On second thought, he won’t smile but he’ll probably crack an evil grin.

Diggs isn’t the only wideout that New England’s defense will have to account for when it faces Buffalo. Cole Beasley and John Brown are both talented pass catchers that should put up solid numbers this fall.

Now that Tom Brady is no longer a member of the Patriots, there are plenty of analysts picking the Bills to win the AFC East. Make no mistake though, Gilmore and the rest of Belichick’s defense will have something to say about that.