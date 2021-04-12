Stephon Gilmore Shares Honest Admission On Patriots Future

Stephon Gilmore isn’t in control of his NFL future. But if it were up to him, he’d remain with the New England Patriots.

Gilmore has been at the center of various NFL rumors this off-season. Some of those rumors suggest he could be involved in a potential trade.

Gilmore’s 31 years old. He’s entering the last year of his current five-year contract with the Patriots. He’ll count $15.8 million against the cap for the 2021 season. To make matters worse, he’s coming off a pretty significant injury after suffering a torn quad late in 2020.

The Patriots may look to ship Gilmore elsewhere ahead of the 2021 season. But if Gilmore was permitted to make the decision, he’d choose to stay as long as he could in New England.

“That stuff will play out as it will,” Gilmore said, via BostonGlobe.com. “I just try to take it day by day, and that’s all I can do. … You’ve got to leave it in their hands. Of course, I know what type of player I am, what type of person I am. I let everything lay on its own.”

If Stephon Gilmore wants to stay, he’ll probably have to agree to a restructured contract. New England wants more cap space, and Gilmore’s contract is definitely in the way.

The former star cornerback took a step back last season, but still has the makings of being a Pro-Bowler in 2021.

We’ll have to wait to find out how the Patriots move forward with Gilmore and his current contract.