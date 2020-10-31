Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are facing a must-win game this Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Bills. That’ll prove difficult without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the field.

The Patriots have made a decision on Gilmore’s status going into Sunday’s game. They’ve officially listed Gilmore as “out” after the defensive back suffered a knee injury this week in practice, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It’s been a bumpy week for Gilmore. The star cornerback placed his Foxborough-area home up for sale, igniting a series of crazy rumors. Some believe Gilmore could be on the move ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Tom Brady made similar housing decisions before he left New England to sign with the Bucs earlier this year. Perhaps Gilmore is providing all the same hints. Either way, he won’t be playing this Sunday when the Patriots play the Bills.

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, who hurt his knee in practice late this week, is out for tomorrow’s game against the #Bills. He won’t travel. Also out are DB Kyle Dugger and OL Justin Herron. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2020

After a strong 2-1 start to the 2020 season, the Patriots have lost three straight. New England now finds itself behind both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

Of course, the Patriots can flip the script this weekend. A win over the Bills could be the spark New England needs to turn things around. But that looks unlikely with Stephon Gilmore out of the lineup.

The Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Gilmore, meanwhile, will be at home having to fend off plenty of trade rumors.