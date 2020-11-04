Jay Glazer Shares Why He Believes Stephon Gilmore Wasn’t Traded

Yesterday’s NFL trade deadline was a dud, despite numerous rumors about big-name players that might move. There was no better player involved in those talks than the New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was mentioned as a possible edition for some of the league’s contenders. Of course, the Patriots would need a significant concern to let him go. A move would pretty clearly signal that Bill Belichick is punting on the season, something that has been unthinkable before this year.

There were a few minor trades before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The New England Patriots were involved in one, adding Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins to their very depleted receiving corps. The biggest potential moves, like Gilmore or the oft-rumored Will Fuller to Green Bay deal, didn’t materialize.

This isn’t a huge surprise given the relatively quiet nature of the NFL Trade Deadline most years. The nature of this season also presents specific challenges, because of what it takes to add a player to a roster amid COVID-19 protocols, as well as the uncertainty the economic crisis spurred on by the virus has created for next year’s salary cap. In the run-up to the deadline yesterday FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer told Colin Cowherd why a deal for Gilmore was unlikely.

"I do think there will be a market for Sam Darnold." @JayGlazer on the latest with the Jets QB and the NFL trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/FWZfQ5Dzc0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 3, 2020

“Listen, this year is different than any other year. If you have a guy like Gilmore out there, look what, just a couple years ago, the Rams gave up for (Jalen) Ramsey,” Glazer said, referencing the huge deal reached by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams last October.

“Gilmore is the best cornerback in the NFL. It’s him or Ramsey, but he’s there. But this is such a different year. And I said on Sunday, there’s no instant gratification this year because if you trade for a player, he can’t play for you that first game because of COVID rules. He has to test for six days before he can even join you. So even if you get him in there on time after you trade today, he’s not going to play this weekend, he’s probably going to be limited the week after that. So, you don’t have that instant gratification.”

On the salary cap:

“Plus, we also know the cap goes down next year considerably because of COVID. So, as a result of this, teams are not calling around trying to wheel and deal. They’re going to try to dump out some high-priced players, but nobody is taking those high-priced players, those big contracts, because of what the cap is going to be next year. That’s why this whole trade deadline this year has been pretty uneventful for the most part.”

Stephon Gilmore set off something of a firestorm when his house was listed for sale, with a request for bids to be made by yesterday. New England Patriots Belichick downplayed the idea that the star cornerback might be moved. It does seem like it was out there, but ultimately, there was no deal to be made, and it may be in large part because of the factors that Glazer outlined there.

[The Herd]