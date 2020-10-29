Patriots Veteran Jason McCourty Comments On Stephon Gilmore

There may be no more talented player currently at the center of trade rumors than New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Some believe the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could be on the move, days ahead of the trade deadline.

The 30-year old is a three-time Pro Bowler and has made back-to-back All-Pro First Teams. Last year, he led the league with six interceptions, scoring two defensive touchdowns on the season. He has 15 tackles, a pick, and a forced fumble this season.

One of the things leading to a lot of the Gilmore speculation: a house listing in Foxborough that is reportedly the star cornerback’s. Per the listing, the seller wants offers in by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which happens to be an hour after the NFL trade deadline. Oftentimes, speculation based on stuff like this goes nowhere, but occasionally it can be a telling clue.

One of his position-mates, veteran Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty, says that Gilmore’s competitiveness at practice hasn’t changed. If Gilmore thinks he’s being moved, it doesn’t sound like it’s impacting his preparation.

Asked Jason McCourty what he's seeing from Stephon Gilmore: "There hasn't been anyone I've been around more competitive than Gilly Lock….that hasn't changed." Notes that "We rely on him in a lot of what we do." #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 29, 2020

It isn’t surprising that those in the Patriots camp are not letting on to any potential moves. That starts with head coach Bill Belichick.

“I don’t know anything about those,” the legendary head coach said when asked about Stephon Gilmore trade rumors.

The New England Patriots play at the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Whether that will be his final game with the franchise is yet to be seen. If the team does deal him, you’d have to imagine he’ll fetch a huge price. True shutdown cornerbacks in a pass-happy NFL are hard to come by.