Patriots Reportedly Told Teams What They Want For Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots superstar cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been the subject of numerous trade rumors, ahead of today’s deadline. It looks like there is a price that the team would accept for him, but it is a high one.

Gilmore has had a rollercoaster week, leading to today’s NFL trade deadline. Last week, news that his house in Foxborough, Mass. was up for sale helped kick off the major wave of speculation about his future.

Then, during this week of practice ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore suffered a knee injury. He was held out of Sunday’s game, a tough 24-21 loss for the struggling AFC East power.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots have signaled that Gilmore can be had. The price is steep though. Bill Belichick is reportedly looking for a first-round pick and a defensive player in return for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

To land one of the best cornerbacks in all of football, it isn’t surprising that the Patriots have a big ask. Even if the team winds up bottoming out this year, it is hard to see Belichick planning for a long arduous rebuild. Gilmore still has value to New England.

Stephon Gilmore’s current contract situation may also make a move tricky. He has just one more year on his deal after this one, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022. A team acquiring Gilmore would probably have to look at locking him up long term, with what might wind up being a market-setting deal for a cornerback.

Today’s NFL Trade Deadline is at 4 p.m. ET. The New England Patriots travel to face the New York Jets next Monday night. We’ll see if Gilmore is still on the team by then.

[Dianna Russini]