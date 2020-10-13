Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Responds To Cam Newton Dinner Report

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test did not result from a dinner out with Cam Newton, Gilmore’s wife says.

Newton missed last Monday’s game the Kansas City Chiefs after a positive test. Gilmore tested positive after the game, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro cornerback had dinner with Newton the previous Friday, which is when he might have been exposed to the virus.

However, Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle challenged that story this afternoon on Twitter, calling it “false.”

“There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news,” she wrote in response to an article from NESN citing Schefter’s report.

There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news https://t.co/k9UxrnVWoQ — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020

Whether there was a dinner or not, it is clear that the Patriots had a crack in their COVID-19 prevention system. As a result, their Week 4 game with Kansas City was pushed back a day and their Week 5 contest against Denver was postponed until a later date.

Moving forward, we would guess that Bill Belichick will tell his players and staffers to be extra-vigilant.