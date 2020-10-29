Stephon Gilmore’s House Listing Has A Telling Message

Over the past week, trade rumors have been running rampant as the trade deadline looms just a few days away.

One name that keeps popping up in trade talk is New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he didn’t know anything about “those” rumors.

However, fans are speculating on the most recent news. Gilmore appears to have put his home up for sale, which fans took as a sign that he might be headed elsewhere.

The listing for his home includes a clue that fans have taken to heart. According to Patriots beat writer Tom Curran, the listing says offers are due by next Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET – which is one hour after the trade deadline.

Gilmore’s home is on market. Listing says offers due by next Tuesday at 5 p.m. … one hour after NFL trade deadline. (H/T ⁦@GregHillWEEI⁩ …) https://t.co/yF2YidcsIX — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 28, 2020

Gilmore has one year left on his current contract – after the 2020 season comes to a close.

Earlier this week, reporters asked Belichick about the rumors surrounding his star corner. “I don’t know anything about those,” Belichick said of the rumors.

Gilmore is coming off his second straight First-Team All-Pro selection. Last year he led the NFL in interceptions en route to winning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

New England sits at 2-4 on the season, the team’s worst start since 2000. Next up for the team is a contest against the Buffalo Bills.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s Stephon Gilmore’s final game in a Patriots jersey.